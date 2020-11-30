Railway announces 54 passenger trains from December 2

The Indian Railway will operate 54 non-suburban passenger trains from December 2. This was announced by Union Railway minister Piyush Goyal. These trains will be operated in West Bengal.

“Effective 2nd December, Railways to run 54 non-suburban passenger services (27 pairs) from West Bengal. With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance ease of movement, connectivity and convenience of people of the state,” Piyush Goyal tweeted.

As per reports, passengers would not be allowed to stand inside the local trains anymore. And these train services will not stop at every station and will only halt at important and big railway stations. Hawkers will not be allowed inside the trains and the Railways will not allow unnecessary gatherings of passengers

Earlier this month the suburban trains services in West Bengal were resumed. The passenger trains service was suspended in March after the union government imposed lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.