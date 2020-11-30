Railway revises timings of special trains: Complete list

Indian Railway has revised timings of trains. The Central Railway has revised the timings of 10 special trains. These special trains were started during the festival season. Timings of ten special trains have been revised starting December 1.

Pune-Danapur special – Daily express (train no. 02149) will leave Pune at 9.05pm on December 1 and will arrive at Danapur at 2.20am on the third day. Similarly, return train from Danapur (train no. 02150) will leave Danapur at 11.10pm on December 1 and will arrive in Pune at 4.40 am on the third day.

Also Read: Railway announces 54 passenger trains from December 2

Another train, Pune – Jaipur special express (train no. 02939) will leave Pune at 5.30pm on December 1 and reach Jaipur on the next day at 2.40pm. Then, train no. 02940 will run every Tuesday and Saturday at 12.20am and reach Pune, the next day at 8.05am.

The Pune-Jabalpur special express train’s (train no. 02131/02132) schedule has been extended till December 29. Timings, halts and composition of both the trains of Pune-Jabalpur-Pune special express train will remain the same.