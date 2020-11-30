Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, “Some divisive forces are entering Hyderabad and disturbing the peace and tranquility of the city,” as he addressed a huge public meeting at the LB Stadium on Saturday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal polls.

He said, “Some divisive forces are trying to enter Hyderabad and create havoc in the city. Are we going to allow it? Are we going to lose our peace? My dear brothers and sisters of Hyderabad, as Chief Minister of Telangana, I am appealing earnestly, please come forward and support TRS, which is a progressive thinking party. Please save Hyderabad from these divisive forces.”

The CM also offered that Rs 10,000 crore would be set aside every year to de-clog the city’s drains and repair the drainage and sewage systems. He also said that industries, which are in the middle of the cities by virtue of the city outgrowing their earlier exterior location, will be relocated to avoid pollution. He also added, “Any program that TRS does, there will be no discrimination on the lines of caste, creed or religion.” “We have treated every person living in Hyderabad as our child. Since the past seven years, their safety has been our responsibility. We have not made any discrimination in terms of religion or caste.”