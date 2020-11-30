‘Will announce decision as soon as possible’; says Rajinikanth…. Read more!!!

Superstar Rajinikanth is widely expected to put an end to the confusion surrounding his political career after his meeting with senior functionaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram.

“I met the district secretaries. They expressed their views, I shared mine. They assured me that they will be on my side with whatever decision I make. I will announce my decision as soon as possible,” he said.

The actor, who will turn 70 next month, has been advised against entering politics by doctors, who said that his health will not permit him to run campaigns during a pandemic. “I will make an announcement regarding my political stand to the people regarding this at the right time after due consultation with members of Rajini Makkal Mandram,” Rajini had tweeted.

During a press conference in March this year, Rajinikanth said he will not be in the race for the Chief Minister post but will be heading the party while letting another team run the government if his party gets elected to power. Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021