A nine-year-old boy leaves home: Police rescued him after three hours

A nine-year-old boy ran away from his house after his mother scolded him for not finishing the homework. Police rescued him after three hours.

A police officer said, “As the pandemic induced lockdown has compelled schools to go for online-learning, the teachers and parents have been pushing children to make up for the academics by completing homework and assignments. The mother of this nine-year-old boy also did the same thing, but scolded him harshly for not keeping up with the academics.”

Being pained by his mother’s strictness, the boy left the house on excused of going to a class and gave up his bag midway, following which he began wandering on the roads. When the boy did not return after a long time, his parents informed the police and a missing complaint was registered. Police began the investigation and went to the boy’s class, only to find out he never went there, following which the CCTV camera footage was scanned, where the police saw the boy throwing off his bag.

The Kandivali Police talk to him and made him realize how his parents were worried sick, after which he was handed over to his parents safely.