Bizarre!!! The Mysterious monolith just like one found in Utah appears in Romania

The monolith was spotted on Batca Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt last week.

It comes just days after a metal monolith appeared – then disappeared with no explanation – in the middle of the Utah desert, sending conspiracy theorists and UFO-spotters into a frenzy. The metal structure was found a few meters from the oldest historical monument in the city – the well-known Petrodava Dacian Fortress.

The fortress is believed to have been destroyed by the Romans in the 2nd century AD but parts of the city wall can still be seen today. The shiny triangular structure has a height of about four meters and one side faces Mount Ceahlau, known locally as the Holy Mountain. The Dacian fortress Petrodava represents the oldest historical monument in Piatra Neam?. It is believed to have been destroyed by the Romans in the 2nd century AD but the remains can still be seen today in the form of parts of the city wall.

Neamt Culture and Heritage official Rocsana Josanu said, “It is on private property, but we still don’t know who the monolith’s owner is yet. It is in a protected area on an archaeological site. “Before installing something there, they needed permission from our institution, one that must then be approved by the Ministry of Culture.”