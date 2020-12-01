BMC to provide ‘free’ mask and Rs 200 fine for COVID-19 rules violators

To prevent the COVID-19 surge, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced on November 29 that a free mask will be provided to those caught without a mask in public places.

As per the report, the fine for not wearing a mask in public places in Mumbai is Rs 200. BMC chief Iqbal Chahal on November 29 released an order in which it has been mentioned that BMC will aggressively fine people outdoors without a face mask and then provide them with a free mask. The purpose is to educate people about the need to wear a face mask, the civic body mentioned.

The BMC official said, “Besides sanitization of hands and maintaining social distance, regular use of a mask is necessary for controlling the spread of coronavirus infection.” BMC had made it compulsory to wear a mask in public from the first week of April and has also levied fines since then for violating the order.