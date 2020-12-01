PM Modi said, “The nation is giving a befitting reply to the expansionist forces, to those trying to infiltrate into India…”

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Raj Ghat in his parliamentary constitution of Varanasi, “On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, I pay my tributes to all those who have laid their lives for the nation. The nation is giving a befitting reply to the expansionist forces, to those trying to infiltrate into India or those trying to break India from India.”

He added, “There is another special occasion for Kashi. More than 100 years ago, the idol of Mata Annapurna that was stolen from Kashi is now coming back again. Mother Annapurna is returning home once again. It is a matter of great fortune for Kashi.”

The Prime Minister lit a diya on Varanasi’s Raj Ghat, after which 16 lakh diyas have been lighted throughout either side of Ganga. He further added, “For us, heritage means the country’s heritage. While inheritance means for some people, their family, their family name. For us, heritage means our culture, our faith, values. For them, heritage means their idols and family photos.” “Today, along with the banks of Ma Ganga, Kashi is celebrating Dev Deepawali and with the blessings of Mahadev, I also got an opportunity to take a dip in the light of the festivities.”