‘Delhi CM Kejriwal taking this opportunity to burn down Delhi’ ; BJP alleges Khalistani agenda suspecting Maoist links behind farmers protest

New Delhi; On Monday The Bharatiya Janata Party blamed that the Khalistanis and the Maoists have footed in to bear under the shadow of the farmers’ protests and accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of taking this as an “opportunity to burn down Delhi.” BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted; “Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has already notified the new Farm Laws on 23Nov20 and had started implementing them. But now that the Khalistanis and Maoists have stepped in to oppose, he sees an opportunity to burn down Delhi.” “It was never about farmers. Just politics,” he added.

The persistent protests by thousands of farmers against the Centre’s new farm ordinances entered the fifth day on Monday, with the protestors threatening to blockade all five access points to Delhi. They have refused Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘conditional offer’ for discussions that linked on venue shift and denied to move to the specified area of the protest in Burari’s Nirankari ground. The farmers, who had reached Nirankarai Samagam Ground in Burari on Saturday, persisted their protest there.

Meanwhile, Traffic continued to be blocked in the city due to the marches. The Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters to take an alternate route since the borders continued to remain closed.”Sindh Border is still closed from both sides. Please take an alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from the signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 & Singhu borders,” he tweeted.

Thousands of farmers, braving water cannons, tear gas, and barricades of the Haryana police, have come to the borders of Delhi over the last five days. While some of them have managed to enter the city, the remnants are sitting at the border areas, declaring that they are ready to do what it brings to see the end of the three farm laws passed by parliament initially this year.