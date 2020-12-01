“Emirati community will never forget the sacrifices of fallen frontline heroes” ; Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Abudhabi ; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, called the families of the heroes who died while fighting to control the coronavirus pandemic on the frontline on Monday .During the phone conversations, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed gratitude and appreciation for the great part the fallen heroes played and the commitment they showed while conducting to fight the pandemic. He said the Emirati community will never forget their sacrifices.

“We are very proud of our heroes who lived with us and were part of our social fabric. They worked hard to protect our health and to ensure our safety during difficult times,” he said.Sheikh Mohamed counted that the people of the UAE adore their heroes, Emiratis and residents also, look up to them as role models and appreciate their sacrifices.

“The UAE will never forget the sacrifices made by Dr Sudhir Rambhau Washimkar, nurse Lezly Orione, Anvar Ali, Ahmed Al Sebaei, Dr. Bassam Bernieh and other heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect our loved ones. The families of the heroes of humanity are part of our society and the UAE will always support and stand by them.”

The families of fallen heroes conveyed their gratefulness for Sheikh Mohamed’s calls, praising the UAE leadership for their dignified endeavors. They also highlighted Sheikh Mohamed’s enthusiasm to personally listen to their needs.They also depicted fulfillment over the sacrifices of their heroes and prayed to Allah Almighty to endow the Emirati leadership with continued good health, and the UAE and its people with a prosperous future.