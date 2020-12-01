Famous Actress quits Congress and joins Shiv Sena

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar quits Congress and joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. She had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and had quit the party later. Thackeray gives a warm welcome for Urmila to the party fold while his wife Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray tied her a thread, ‘Shiv Bandhan’ symbolizing her ties with the new party.

Matondkar’s name has been forwarded to Governor BS Koshyari by the Shiv Sena for nomination to the Legislative Council from the governor’s quota. Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North constituency as a Congress candidate. However, she had later quit the party over the functioning of the Mumbai unit of the Congress.

