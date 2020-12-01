‘One tattoo at a time’; Afghanistan’s female artist breaks society’s taboos…Read more!!!

Soraya Shahidy’s artwork in the conservative country breaks a tattoo taboo; she is the first female tattoo artist in a country where they say that tattoos are forbidden under Islam.

“I could have performed this profession abroad but I wanted to do it in Afghanistan because there are no female tattoo artists in the country. I believe it’s not only men who can apply tattoos. Women can do it too,” she told. “Some mullahs say tattoos are forbidden, but there are other mullahs who say the opposite”.

“Most clients want tattoos on their wrists, arms, neck and legs. Girls are more interested in delicate tattoo designs such as flowers, butterflies and dragonflies, or the names of people they love. But some boys choose designs that are extravagant to me,” Shahidy said.

“My tattoo is in Hindi handwriting and it means courage,” she said. “We are not the people who can easily lose the achievements we have gained over the recent years”.