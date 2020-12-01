DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Jammu and Kashmir: Voting under the second phase of District Development Council polls

Polling got underway today morning in the second phase of District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir amid chilly conditions and tight security arrangements.

An official said, “Polling began at 7.00 am. Initial reports suggest that only a few people have so far turned out at polling stations due to early morning winter chill.” He said, “The pace of voting is expected to pick up as the day progresses and the temperature rises.” As many as 321 candidates are in the fray in the second phase of the DDC polls and voting is taking place at 2,142 polling booths. As many as 7.90 lakh voters are eligible to vote in this phase of elections.

Yesterday, the state election commissioner K K Sharma said, “Almost all booths in Kashmir are sensitive from the security point of view. Additional security has been provided in the polling stations in the valley.”

