Know who top Yahoo’s most searched personality list of 2020…..

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020. Actress Rhea Chakraborty was the most searched female celebrity on Yahoo. This list was released by the search engine Yahoo for India. Yahoo’s 2020 Year in Review (YIR) for India gives an idea of the year’s top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Sushant, who was found dead at his residence, emerged as India’s ‘Most Searched Personality’.

Sushant also tops the ‘Most Searched Male Celebrity’ category, followed by Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Rhea is number one on this year’s list of ‘Most Searched Female Celebrity’. Actress Kangana Ranaut came second, with Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone and Priyanka Chopra following in the list. PM Modi stayed firm at number one when it comes to the ‘Top Newsmakers’ of 2020 category.

