BJP Rajya Sabha MP dies after 3-months of battle with Covid !!!

Chennai; Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Abhay Bharadwaj died due to Covid-19 difficulties in Chennai on Tuesday. Abhay Bharadwaj passed away in intense pneumonia care due to organ failure and his lungs were destroyed due to the infection.

“The MP was admitted to the hospital “for post-Covid severe pneumonia since October 9, was on total life support and his lungs were destroyed due to Covid,” the hospital authorities said. Despite maximal life support, he “developed multi-organ failure and with profound grief, we regret to inform that he passed away at 4.35 PM,” the hospital’s Assistant Director of Medical Services Dr. Anuradha Baskaran said.

66-year-old Abhay Bharadwaj was a famous lawyer and was elected to Rajya Sabha in June. He had tested coronavirus positive in August, after attending party sessions and a roadshow in Rajkot. He and his whole family had tested Covid-19 positive on August 31 and Bharadwaj had been accepting a cure for the viral infection since then. The Rajya Sabha MP was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot but when his condition deteriorated he was airlifted for treatment in Chennai.

He was admitted to the MGM Hospital in Chennai under famous doctor R Balakrishnan. President Ram Nath Kovind shared his condolences on the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Abhay Bharadwaj and said he had an uncompromising responsibility to social upliftment and growth.”Grieved by the demise of Shri Abhay Bharadwaj, Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat. He was an eminent lawyer and had an unwavering commitment to social upliftment and development. Condolences to his family, friends, and well-wishers,” President Kovind tweeted.

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 1, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of Abhay Bharadwaj saying that he was a prominent lawyer with an insightful sense.”Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri Abhay Bharadwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. Sadly, we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2020

Gujarat’s former state Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia also expressed sorrow over the death of Abhay Bharadwaj.”Condolences to the grieving family of recently elected RS MP from Gujarat Shri Abhay Bharadwaj Ji @BharadwajAbhay It is indeed unfortunate for the people of Gujarat to have lost another voice and representation in the Rajya Sabha. May the departed soul find peace in Almighty’s Heaven,” he tweeted.