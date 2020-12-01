Shirdi Saibaba Temple Trust requests people to dress in a “civilized” manner!!!

Pune; The Saibaba temple trust at Shirdi in Maharashtra has set up panels demanding disciples to be clothed in a “civilized” way, or as per the “Indian culture”, when they reach the holy place to offer prayers. When contacted, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust’s Chief Executive Officer Kanhuraj Bagate informed that it is just an inducement, and the trust has not levied any dress code on devotees. He said the appeal was created after supporters groaned that some people come to the temple, located at Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, in “objectionable” attire.

“Since it is a holy and sacred place, we have appealed to the devotees come to the shrine dressed in civilized attire, or as per the Indian culture,” he said. According to a report, the temple premises have been shielded with signs with instructions about the dress principle.” Sai devotees are asked to dress as per the Indian culture as you are entering religious place”. The posters have been created in English and Marathi.

The report said that the regulations had not yet been made compulsory. The Sai temple reopened almost a month ago when spiritual establishments began opening under Unlock. The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust was in news earlier in January after residents of Shirdi, the temple town where Sai Baba spent his last days, threatened a shutdown over a conflict on the birthplace of the 19th-century saint 102 years after he took samadhi.