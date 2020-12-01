Kochi will receive plenty of electricity from underground; first in the state….Know more!!!

Kochi: The first substation in the state to be electrified by underground cable has been completed in the metro city. The underground line and 220 KV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Kaloor were set up at a cost of `200 crore under the Transgrid 2.0 project of the state government’s Energy Kerala project.

The 11.5 km long line drawn from Brahmapuram will be electrified this week. The new substation will be commissioned this month. The 220 KV substation in Kaloor will solve all the power problems in the metro city.

The 110 KV substation, which was set up in 1993, had reached its maximum capacity years ago.

The new connections were in a state of disrepair. The Kaloor substation supplies power to the major centers of the city such as the High Court area, MG Road, Thevara, Vaduthala, Chittoor, Edappally, Vennala and Kaloor. It could not even carry out repairs and meet the existing electricity requirement. It is in this context that the government decided to set up a new substation on Transgrid 2.0.

Construction began in February 2018. The 4.5 km line from Brahmapuram to Kakkanad Tuthiyoor is overhead. From there, the roads to Adarsh ??Nagar, Palachuvad, Vennala, National Highway 66 to Palarivattom and Kochappilly Road to Kaloor were cleared and 1200 mm cables were laid at a depth of 1.5 m through HDD machinery. There are 16 joining chambers, 15m long and 2m wide, at various points for assembling cables.

Traffic controls during the Covid period accelerated the work. The state-of-the-art gas insulated substation is located on a half-acre site. A typical 220 KV substation requires at least four acres of land. The substation was built considering the threat of floods in Kochi.