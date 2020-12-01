Swarms of honeybees attacked two aircrafts at Kolkata airport. Read more!!!

Swarms of honeybees attacked two Vistara aircraft on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at the Kolkata airport, causing delays. On both occasions, fire brigade officials used water cannons to drive away the swarms.

The bees were noticed by the pilots when the Airbus A319 was moving towards the runway for the take-off. An airport official stated, “A crew searched the realm and sprayed insecticide within the surrounding locations.”

An analogous incident had occurred in 2019 when an Air India flight from Kolkata to Agartala was delayed by two and half hours after a swarm of bees was observed in entrance of the cockpit window when the plane was taxing in direction of the runway. Fire services personnel were called to tackle the problem. It was found that the bees did not enter the aircraft nor any damage was caused to the plane. Before this incident, the flight had been delayed for some time due to a technical snag.