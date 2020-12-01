Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah passed away at an age of 64

TRS legislator from Nagarjunasagar assembly constituency Nomula Narsimhaiah passed away in the wee hours today. The 64-year-old Narsimhaiah was a three-time MLA from Nakrekal and Nagarjunasagar assembly constituencies in 1999, 2004, 2018.

He was born in an agricultural family in Palem of Nakrekal Mandal in Nalgonda district on January 9, 1956, Narsimhaiah practiced as an advocate in Nakrekal and Nalgonda courts before entering into politics in the 1980s. He was ill for some time. In 1999 and 2004, he won the Nakrekal Assembly constituency as a candidate of the Communist Party of India and in 2009 and 2014, he lost in Bhuvanagiri and Nagarjunasagar respectively. Narsimhaiah joined the TRS party in 2014. In the 2018 Assembly elections, he emerged out victorious by defeating senior Congress leader Kundur Jana Reddy by 7771 votes. He had also worked as Mandal Parishad President of Nakrekal.

It is learned that Nomula Narasimhaiah has been suffering from liver disease and also tested positive for coronavirus a month ago. Although he tested negative for the virus, his health condition remained unstable.