Air quality of the national capital inched to ‘severe’ category. Know more

Delhi’s air quality was in the upper end of the very poor category. The city’s air quality index was 381 at 9 am today. The 24-hour average was 367 on Tuesday. It was 318 on Monday and 268 on Sunday. AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The minimum temperature was 8.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and the maximum is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature this season has remained 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover on most days. The central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the air quality is likely to remain in the upper end of the “very poor” category due to unfavourable meteorological conditions. There is a possibility of the air quality reaching the “severe” category between December 4 and December 7, it said.

