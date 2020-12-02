Boy chokes to death after balloon blocks his vocal cord…..

A four-and-a-half-year-old boy died after the balloon he was playing with got stuck in his throat, blocking his vocal cord. The incident took place at his home in Andheri when the child was playing with his elder sister.

The incident happened when Devraj Suraj Nag was playing with his elder sister. As the boy started coughing, his father Suraj Nag, a paan supplier, and his uncle Rajaram Nag tried to remove the balloon. However, the boy started choking as the balloon blocked his vocal cords.

The family rushed Devraj to Criticare Hospital in Andheri, but the doctors referred him to Nanavati Hospital. On way to Nanavati Hospital, the boy lost consciousness and was declared brought dead by the doctors at Nanavati Hospital. Devraj’s body was later sent to Cooper Hospital for autopsy.

Rajaram Nag told Mid-day, “We tried to remove the balloon but we were unable to remove it. We took him to the hospital and the doctors also tried but Devraj could not be saved. The balloon blocked his vocal cord due to which he was unable to breathe.”