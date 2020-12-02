‘Chinese city’ is limiting gatherings to just two people, asks mandatory testing !!!

Hong Kong is restricting public assemblages to just two people and demanding mandatory testing of employees at retirement houses and facilities for disabled people, among constricting efforts to prevent a new surge of the coronavirus. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city registered 82 new cases on Wednesday, all but 10 of them documented as having been transmitted among inhabitants. Since Nov 17, it has informed more than 1,000 confirmed cases, only a few of which were brought from beyond the city.

That is provoking the government to increase fines for failing to obey directives on mask-wearing in public and for mandatory tests. Exceptions were given for some group assemblages, including a limitation of 20 people for weddings and shareholder discussions, but religious activities and group travel would no longer be excused.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong and Singapore, have canceled a scheduled travel bubble until next year in retort to the surge in Hong Kong cases.