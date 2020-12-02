Ex-minister abducted and released after paying 48 lakh ransom

BENGALURU: Unidentified miscreants had abducted Former Karnataka minister R Varthur Prakash and his driver from near his farmhouse in Kolar. The abductors released him three days later after collecting Rs 48 lakh in ransom. The abduction of 54-year-old Prakash came to light after police seized his abandoned Toyota Fortuner SUV. Police identified Prakash as the owner of the SUV and approached him.

Then he informed police about his kidnapping and said he did not file a complaint as the abductors had threatened to eliminate him if he did. “The gang dragged me out, blindfolded my driver and me before driving us to an unknown place with legs and hands tied. They demanded Rs 30-crore for our safe release and assaulted us with machetes and rods,” Prakash said. He said he was unable to bear the torture and arranged Rs 48 lakh through an aide who handed over the money.

