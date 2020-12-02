Get “Swami Prasadam” of Sabarimala temple at the doorstep of the devotees for Rs 450!!!

Kerala: Department of Posts has determined to supply Sabarimala ‘Swami Prasadam’ to believers across the nation at their home. According to the official press release, “Keeping in view devotees across the country, Department of Posts conceptualized and formed a comprehensive reservation and delivery package for the delivery of “Swami Prasadam” of Sabrimala Temple at the doorstep of the disciples using the extensive system of postal department wrapping every niche and corner of the country.”

“Kerala Postal Circle joined into a deal with Travancore Devaswom Board for this objective of making a tailor-made outcome. The devotees can now reserve the Swami Prasadam from any post office in India by spending only Rs 450 for each packet of prasadam. The packet includes one packet of Aravana, AadiyaSishtam Ney (ghee), Vibhooti, Kumkum, Turmeric, and ArchanaPrasadam. A devotee can prearrange up to ten packets at a time. As soon as Prasadam is booked under Speed Post, a notification with the Speed Post number will be generated and intimated to the devotee via SMS. The devotee can track the movement of the Prasadam by logging in to the India Post website. This service was established all over India with effect from November 6. There has been an enormous reaction from the public for this benefit. Around 9000 orders have already been booked all over India to date and the same is rising day by day. “the release stated.

“Sabarimala Temple has been unlocked to the devotees, for this year’s “Mandalam season pilgrimage” from November 16. Due to the prevailing COVID -19 pandemic situation, the pilgrims had to observe strict protocols for visiting the temple. Only a very restricted number of devotees were permitted per day to visit the shrine this season. A substantive number of devotees were not able to meet the Covid-19 protocols for acquiring the darshan of Lord Ayyappa due to the strict regulations levied for pilgrimage during this season.”, the release stated.

About seven months after it was closed in the trace of the Covid-19 pandemic, the doors of Sabarimala temple were heaved open for devotees from October 16, with certain restrictions.