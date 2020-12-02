Illicit liquor worth Rs 64.8 lakh seized

Police had seized illicit liquor worth 64.8 lakh rupees. The Madhya Pradesh police had seized the liquor at Ujjain. The police had also arrested a person in relation with this.

The liquor was transported under the garb of auto-parts in a mini truck. Police seized 540 boxes of Indian made foreign liquor. The liquor was transported from Ludhiana in Punjab to Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The mini truck was stopped by a group of youth. The youth had chased the vehicle and stopped it suspecting it of illegally transporting cattle.

The driver of the vehicle had fled the scene. The police had arrested cleaner of the vehicle named Karan, a native of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.