National pollution control day 2020: Know history, significance, importance

The National Pollution Prevention Day is observed on December 2 every year. This day was observed in remembrance of the unfortunate incident of Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The disastrous incident of Bhopal Gas Tragedy took place on December 2, 1984. This tragedy happened due to the gas leak at the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant in Madhya Pradesh. The day is observed to create awareness about the adverse effects of pollution on human beings and its hazardous effects on our ecosystem.

However, this day aims to make people aware of the government’s laws that help to contain pollution. The government has also made the National Pollution Control Board (NPCB) that conducts the check on industries whether they followed government guidelines to control pollution or not. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was constituted in September 1974. Its main aim is to work towards the protection of the environment and controlling pollution. This year’s pollution control day theme is based on the goal of raising awareness towards the cause of pollution and the ways by which pollution could be decreased in the environment.

