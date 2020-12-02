Phase-3 clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ started

The Phase-3 regulatory trial of Covaxin has started. The trial began at ICMR-NICED in Kolkata on Wednesday. The event was was inaugurated by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“India has done commendably well (when it comes to handling the pandemic). It is all on account of the country’s visionary leadership,” Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

Earlier, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has said that the state is fully prepared for the distribution of COVID -19 vaccine. He said this after the launch of third phase clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at the Vydehi Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre in Bangalore.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa joined the event via videoconference.