‘Real life Mowgli’ spotted in an African jungle; bullies called him monkey for “being different”. Watch

JAKARTA – Ellie,21, was born with learning difficulties. He does not go to school and is afraid of fellow villagers. He chose to live in the forest near his village in Rwanda and often ate bananas and other fruits just like ‘Mowgli’. Ellie often refused to eat food prepared by her mother. His mother described Ellie as a special gift from God when she and her husband lost five children at birth.

This boy was nicknamed as ‘monkey’ by the bullies because of his unusual way of life. “He doesn’t like food. He prefers to eat bananas. He doesn’t know anything, he can’t do anything, “said his mother. “All he does is run. When he sees people, all he does is run from them. Wherever he runs, I have to chase him. If I don’t follow him, he probably won’t come back home.” Ellie didn’t know how to speak and could only communicate through waves.

