T20I series: England analyst sent coded message to the captain from the team balcony. See pics

England analyst Nathan Leamon had placed a series of numbers and letters on clipboards on the team balcony to give team captain Morgan suggestions on how to impact the game from in the field. The England and Wales Cricket Board said the signals were “intended as a live informational resource that the captain may choose to use or ignore as he wishes” and that “they are not commands or instructions and all decision-making takes place on the field”.

The signals for Morgan came amid a blitz from South Africa batsmen Rassie van der Dussen and Faf du Plessis, with the duo pummelling 84 runs from the final five overs as the Proteas posted 191-3. England subsequently cantered to their pursuit of 192 for 3-0 for a series sweep, with Dawid Malan (99 not out from 47 balls) and Buttler (67no off 46) smashing an unbroken second-wicket partnership of 167 in 85 balls as the tourists eased home in 17.4 overs.

