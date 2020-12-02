“Those who leave BJP will never live in peace” ; Sushil Kumar Modi

Patna: Ex-Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi has stated that the BJP is like “one-way traffic” and that those who quit the party never “live in peace”.Modi, who has been designated as BJP candidate for the by-polls to a Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar, said that somebody cannot leave the BJP once he or she enters the party.

“Our party BJP is like one-way traffic, you can come here but can’t go from here. Those who leave BJP never live in peace. Though I am not part of the Bihar government, my soul dwells inside the current government. We shouldn’t let our party become weak ever,” the BJP leader said. The BJP selected Modi as its candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat in the state which has been vacant since October 8 following the death of Lok Janshakti Party founder and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The election will take place on December 14 if the opposition alliance directed by the RJD, Grand Alliance determines a candidate against Modi. Modi, who functioned as Bihar deputy chief minister for almost 15 years, was not included in the new Bihar cabinet after the recent Assembly polls and was substituted by two other BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

He had said that nobody could take away his position as a party worker. “In the political life of 40 years, the BJP and the Sangh Parivar have given me so much than any other person would have got it. In the future also, will fulfill whatever responsibility I get. No one can take away my post as a party worker,” he had said in a tweet.