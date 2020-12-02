Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced 2020 best police station rankings. Know which police station topped the list

Manipur: Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Manipur’s Thoubal district has been selected as the 2020’s best police station in the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually presented the trophy to the officer-in-charge PS Inspector Keisam Premkumar Mangan. The award is presented under the initiatives of the Union Home Ministry in a bid to encourage excellence in police works.

“The achievement has been possible due to sincere efforts of Officer-In-Charge, Nongpok Sekmai Police Station Inspector Keisam Premkumar Mangang and his team under the strict guidance of Superintendent of Police, Thoubal District Dr. S. Ibomcha Singh, MPS and under the supervision of senior officers of Manipur Police Department, the able leadership of Director General of Police, Manipur L.M. Khaute, and overall supervision of the chief minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh who is also Home Minister of Manipur,” the release said.

