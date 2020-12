A video shows the cat named Ba Dun sitting quietly in the compartment under the desk even as her owner was attending a class at a university in northwest China’s Xi’an.

??????????????~ ??????????????~#? Posted by ???? on Monday, November 23, 2020

The footage of the cat amused many online with many saying it was an unusual sight. “He was being really good and didn’t make any sounds,” Wen was quoted as saying in a report.