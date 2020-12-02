Woman journalist gets attacked for reporting ‘illegal cow slaughter’!!!

Karnataka; A group of people attacked a woman journalist after she briefed the fact of illegal cow slaughters in Hassan district. The happening took place in Mohalla in the Hassan district. It is stated that Hassan Babu and Rehaman were operating four forbidden slaughterhouses. They both are well-known cattle-smugglers and repeat lawbreakers. It is discovered that their illicit slaughterhouses were loaded with near to 100 cattle.

The woman journalist, escorted by animal lovers and police officials, was attempting to visit the four illegal slaughterhouses and five cattle hoarding sites. As they attempted to unlock the illicit slaughterhouses to save the animals, an enraged crowd assembled around the woman journalist. It is presumed to be the mob abused and manhandled her and terrorized her with threatening consequences if she didn’t quit from the place immediately.

Read more ; Bollywood actor and BJP MP ‘Sunny Deol’ has tested positive for COVID-19!!!

The team was capable to rescue only numerous animals while the remains were hidden by Hassan Babu and Rehman. The police have filed an FIR in the case at Arasikere Town police station. Nearly three months ago, several tonnes of animal corpses and waste were found littered in the locality of Arasikere Town, Hassan district.