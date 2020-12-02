Bollywood actor and BJP MP ‘Sunny Deol’ has tested positive for COVID-19!!!

As per reports, actor-director and BJP’s Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol has tested positive for covid-19. According to a report, on Tuesday the Himachal Pradesh health secretary verified the information of Sunny Deol testing COVID-19 positive. The actor was staying in Kullu district for the last few days and got himself tested before traveling to Mumbai and got to know that he had tested positive for the virus that has overspread people across the world.

The 64-year-old celebrity was recovering from a shoulder injury at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district. However, when his friends and he decided to leave for Mumbai and got themselves tested for the virus before traveling, the actor-MP tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, after the blockbuster film ‘Apne’, director Anil Sharma and producer Deepak Mukut have brought three generations of Deols – Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol together for its sequel ‘Apne 2’.The second part of the film has been in the works for some time and, the entire script is in place. Keeping the soul and values of the first film, ‘Apne 2’ takes the original fascinating story many notches more elevated in its action, drama, emotions, and entertainment with new characters being counted in.