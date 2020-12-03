BMW launched 2 Series Gran Coupé Black Shadow edition in India: Know the features, price

Luxury car makers form Germany, BMW has launched its 2 Series Gran Coupé Black Shadow edition in India. The online bookings for the coupe will start on December 7 on BMW India’s official website. The car is locally produced at BMW’s plant in Chennai and is limited to 24 units only.

The new 2 Series Gran Coupe ‘Black Shadow’ edition is powered with a two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The engine is capable of producing an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.5 seconds.

Safety features on the car include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, among others.

The Gran Coupe also have ‘BMW Live Cockpit Professional’. It includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display with wireless Apple CarPlay, and a 10.25-inch Control Display. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ is priced at Rs 42.30 lakh.