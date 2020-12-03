Burevi touches shore; May enter Kerala tomorrow, caution advised in southern districts…..

New Delhi: Cyclone Burevi, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, has reached the shore. The Burevi hit the coast about 60 km northwest of Trincomalik. In the last six hours it travelled 12 km per hour moving westwards, finally reached 9.0 N latitude and 80.8 E longitude. It is about 380 km from Kanyakumari.

The cyclone will reach the Gulf of Mannar and Kanyakumari region on the morning of December 3. When the cyclone will reach Paamban shore at noon on the 3rd Dec., the maximum speed of the hurricane will be about 70 to 80 km per hour and in some cases 90 km.

The Central Meteorological Department has issued a Cyclone Alert for the southern Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu coasts. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force have arrived in Tamil Nadu. NDRF has deployed two teams each at Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi and Nagapattinam and three teams each at Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli. One team each has been deployed in Madurai and Koodalloor.

According to the latest bulletin of the Central Meteorological Department, Cyclone Burevi is likely to hit the shore in Kerala on December 4. Therefore, KSDMA said that extreme caution should be exercised.

Going to sea, off the coast of Kerala is completely banned until further notice. The ban applies to all types of fishing vessels. Those who are currently fishing should reach the nearest safe shore as soon as possible. They will not be allowed off the coast of Kerala until the State Disaster Management Authority gives its approval after assessing the development and trajectory of the cyclone.

The Central Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains in many parts of Kerala on December 3 or 4. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts are also likely to receive heavy rainfall on December 3. Strong winds are also possible. The Disaster Management Authority has directed the government agencies to complete the necessary preparations. The public is advised to be vigilant.