Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends flat

The domestic benchmark indices has ended flat in the Indian share market. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading marginally higher. BSE Sensex settled 15 points higher at 44,632.65 and NSE Nifty ended trading 20 points higher at 13,134.

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 1,910 shares were advancing while 943 were declining on the BSE. All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher.

Also Read: Indian rupee firm against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, Asian Paints, State Bank of India, NTPC, Tata Steel and Hindalco. The top losers in the market were HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Service, Infosys, Bajaj Auto.