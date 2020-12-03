T20I: India to face Australia on December 4: History and predicted XI

The ‘Team India’ will face hosts Australia in the first T20 International on December 4. The match will be held at 01:40 PM IST . The Indian cricket tram has lost the One Day International series against the Australia by 2-1. For India winning the T20I is crucial as the country will host the T20I?World?Cup next year.

As per records, India has the best win-loss ratio in T20I cricket history. India has won 83 of the 134 matches played in the format. India has the best win-loss ratio amongst all major teams in the world. Since the 1st of January, 2018, India had won 28 of the 43 matches played in the format. Australia is at number 3 having won 20 and lost 11 of the 33 matches they have played in this time-frame.

Also Read: TikTok is currently testing longer three minute videos with select users on the platform

India also hold the edge over Australia in the Head to Head too having won 11 and lost 8) of the 20 matches played between the two countries.

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Matthew Wade, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott

India Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan

India T20Is Full Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-capt, wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Australia T20 Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.