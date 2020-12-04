“Anti-Party Activities”; BJP expelled 10 party members

Jammu&Kashmir: BJP expelled 10 members from the party for anti-party activities. Eight of the members were contested in the DDC polls and the panchayat by-elections in the union territory against the party’s official candidates resulted in the expel of the members. The leaders who were expelled from the party includes Santosh Kumari, Satish Sharma, Makkhan Lal Jamoria, Surinder Singh, Neena Rakwal, Garmail Singh, Lokesh Sumbria (Raju), Billawar Mandal, Tirath Singh, and Ranbir Singh.

“This type of indiscipline is creating unrest in party cadre and bringing a bad name to the party known for discipline and unity. The disciplinary committee recommended that all above-mentioned people be immediately expelled from the primary membership of the party to set an example that indiscipline will not be tolerated,” a senior BJP leader said.

Also read: Commodity market: Gold rate keeps on rising in the state…