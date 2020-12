The gold rate in the state continues to fluctuate. Today the sovereign rose by Rs 160 to Rs 36,880. 20 per gram to Rs. 4610

With this, the price of the sovereign rose by Rs 1,120 in four days. On November 30, the price had dropped to Rs 35,760. Global gold prices also rose marginally. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $ 1,841.90.

In the commodity market, gold of 10 grams 24 carat gold rose 0.2% to Rs 49,380.