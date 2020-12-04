CPM, TMC offices attacked in West Bengal

Several party offices of ruling Trinamul Congress and CPM were ransacked in West Bengal. The offices were attacked in the Arambagh area in Hooghly. TMC and CPM accused BJP for the attacks.

As per police, some unidentified persons ransacked a Trinamul party office in Gourhati and damaged furniture . They also ransacked the Trinamul-run Gourhati-II gram panchayat office. The CPM office in the Dongol More was also attacked. The door of the office was damaged and 100 party flags were destroyed. The CPM branch office at Gourhati More was also attacked .

“The BJP is losing its support in Arambagh and that’s why it chose to attack our party office and gram panchayat office. We have filed an FIR,” said Palash Roy, Trinamul block president in Arambagh.

“The success of the November 26 strike and the farmers’ movement in Delhi have angered the BJP and they vented their ire at our party offices,” said Samir Bera a CPM leader in Arambagh.

The BJP denied both allegations. “There is no reason to attack CPM party offices as the party has no impact in this area. Attack on the Trinamul office is result of its own infighting,” said BJP’s Arambagh president Biman Ghosh.