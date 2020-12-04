Israel asks citizens to avoid travelling to Muslim countries

The Israel government has urged to all citizens to avoid travel to Muslim countries. The Israel issued this advisory as Iran has threatened to attack Israel. Israel has advised all its citizens to avoid travelling UAE, Bahrain, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the Kurdish area of Iraq and Africa.

“In light of the threats heard recently by Iranian officials and in light of the involvement in the past of Iranian officials in terror attacks in various countries, there is a concern that Iran will try to act in this way against Israeli targets,” said a statement issued by the prime minister’s National Security Council.

Earlier, Israel president Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that the country is ready to face any attack from Iran.

Iran has been threatening to attack Israeli targets since its chief nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated last Friday near Tehran. Iran has accused that Israel is behind the murder.