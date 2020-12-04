Know which all celebrities dropped out of college to get into acting career…

You do not need a college degree to be an actor. This is why many Bollywood superstars of today do not boast of a highly academic resume. Let’s take a look at the celebs who dropped out of college for a career in Bollywood:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

After receiving top marks in her HSC exams, the actress enrolled at Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture. But she changed her mind later and pursued modeling instead.

Akshay Kumar:

After dropping out of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, the Khiladi went to Bangkok to learn martial arts and be a chef. The acting bug hit him when he returned to India and the rest is history.

Priyanka Chopra:

Pee Cee completed her school education at the Army Public School in Bareilly. Even though she enrolled in college, she decided to focus on acting, especially after winning Miss World.

Deepika Padukone:

The Padmaavat actress would have followed her father’s footsteps but turned to modeling instead. She even dropped out of Indira Gandhi National Open University due to scheduling conflicts.

Salman Khan:

The Bhai of Bollywood dropped out of St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai to become an actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

While the Begum graduated from Mithibai College and went on to study at the Government Law College, she dropped out after a year realizing that acting was her true calling.

Aamir Khan:

After completing his HSC in Narsee Monjee College, Mr. Perfectionist gave up studying altogether, pursuing a career in films and acting. He was an AD to his uncle, Nasir Hussain in his initial years.

Kangana Ranaut:

She once had a dream of becoming a doctor but after scoring low marks on a test, the actress decided not to pursue medicine and veered towards modeling and subsequently, acting.

Katrina Kaif:

The actress was home-schooled by a series of tutors as her family constantly relocated in her childhood. So naturally, she did not go to college.