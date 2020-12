2 light-intensity earthquake has jolted India. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed this. NCS informed that an earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale occurred in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand on Friday. The earthquake hit Pithoragarh at 3:10 am.

Another earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Mayurbhanj in Odisha on Friday. The earthquake occurred at 2:13 am today.

No immediate reports of causality or damage to property were reported.