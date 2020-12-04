“Ramayan Cruise Tour” ; The first-ever luxury cruise to devotees visiting the holy city Ayodhya!!!

New Delhi: Ayodhya visitors will soon be able to relish the ‘Ramayan Cruise Tour’ on the Saryu river. The first luxury cruise service strives to provide the fascinating experience of the sacred journey to disciples visiting the holy city Ayodhya.

According to an official statement, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya addressed a review discussion for the execution of cruise service, which will be the first-ever luxury Cruise service on the Saryu river in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. The luxury Cruise service targets to deliver a fascinating experience to devotees with a unique spiritual journey while voyaging through the renowned ghats of the holy river Saryu.

Essential characteristics

-The cruise will be supplied with all luxury comfort and facilities along with all necessary safety and security elements with global standards.

-The interiors of the sail and the boarding point will be established on the theme of Ramcharitmanas.

-The totally air-conditioned 80-seater cruise will have big glass windows for experiencing the panoramic beauty of the Ghats.

-The cruise will be provisioned with kitchen and pantry facilities for the convenience of the tourists.

-The cruise includes bio-toilets and hybrid engines structure for the ‘zero effect’ on the environment.

-There will be several activities and selfie points elucidated by different episodes of Ramayan.

-The tour will be pursued by Saryu Aarti, in which every visitor will be capable to actively partake.

-Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, as mentioned in the great Indian epic Ramayan.

-It is also the first of the seven most significant pilgrimage sites for the Hindus.

Tourists will be carried on the ‘Ramcharitmanas Tour’, of 1-1.5 hour duration, featuring an exclusively made video film of 45-60 minutes, based on Ramcharitmanas by Goswami Tulsidas, covering the duration from the birth of Lord Ram to his Rajyabhishek. The whole tour will cover around 15-16 Km distance. About, two crore tourists visit Ayodhya every year as per the information of UP tourism, for the year 2019. After completion of the Ram Mandir, it is to be considered that the inrush of tourists will be raised.

The ‘Ramayan Cruise Tour’ will entice a large number of tourists and it will also develop direct and indirect job possibilities in the area. Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways will supply all vital infrastructural backing for the smooth function of the cruise service.