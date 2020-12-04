Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut admitted to Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for angioplasty. He underwent the surgery on Thursday. His condition is now stable and currently in ICU. Dr. Matthew and Dr. Ajit Menon performed his surgery. Angioplasty is a procedure to restore blood flow through the artery. However, Raut will stay at Lilavati Hospital for another three to four days under the care of doctors.

Last year, he admitted to Lilavati Hospital complaining of chest congestion. During that time, Raut underwent an angioplasty to remove two blockages in his heart. Recently, Raut had threatened Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to teach her a lesson after her tweet terming Mumbai as ‘mini-Pakistan.’ The Sena leader also asked Ranaut to apologize for her comments against Mumbai and Maharashtra.

