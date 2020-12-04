Toxic smoke emerged after a fire broke out in a tyre recycling factory in Perth. The factory was almost destroyed by the fire. The firefighters struggled to extinguish the blaze as high as 20 metres. The fire broke out at the Elan tyre recycling facility in Welshpool 3.30 am today.

1000L fuel tank kept inside the factory caught fire and destroyed the factory. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown. Luckily no employees were inside and no machinery was operating at the time in the factory. With the effort of fire firefighters, the blaze extinguished in 12 hours. But a thick black smoke causing authorities to shut down nearby roads and businesses over toxicity fears.

