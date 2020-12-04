Massive fire breaks out in warehouse in Saudi Arabia

A massive fire erupted in a warehouse in Saudi Arabia. The fire broke out in a furniture warehouse in Najran in Saudi Arabia on Friday. The warehouse was used to store furniture and sponge. The Civil Defence informed that welding works were carried out in the godown and the spark from this may have caused the fire.

The Civil Defence has extinguished the fire. The godown which covers an area of ??1,500 square meters was completely destroyed by the fire. No causalities or injuries were reported.