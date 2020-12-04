Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election: BJP won three seats out of six

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election voting for the 11 seats was held on December 1 and a total of 199 candidates were in the fray. The election counting started on Thursday. The polling was held on 11 seats reserved for graduates and teachers in the biennial elections.

BJP won a maximum of three of these seats, Samajwadi Party one, and Independent candidates won the remaining two. The results for the remaining five seats were expected later in the day. The winners were Umesh Dwivedi from Lucknow, Shrishchandra Sharma from Meerut, and Hari Singh Dhillon from Bareilly-Moradabad teachers’ constituencies. The BJP, SP, Congress, and teachers’ associations contested the polls. Of the 11 seats, five contestants were graduates’ constituencies and six teachers’ constituencies.

