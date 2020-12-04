Videogame addict pleads guilty for killing his newborn after baby’s cry interrupted the game

A gaming addict, Joseph William McDonald, 23, has admitted to killing his own son after his cry interrupted the game. He has anger management issues and was under treatment. He pleaded guilty to one count of child homicide at Victoria’s Supreme Court. His newborn baby Lucas was unable to be revived when he sustained a serious head injury at his home in Benalla.

McDonald was in the midst of a PlayStation game when he became frustrated and lashed out at the child. In the weeks leading up to the incident, he had been searching for treatment for anger management issues online. He pleaded guilty to one count of child homicide at Victoria’s Supreme Court. He had also messaged his partner Samatha Duckmanton apologizing for being the ‘worst father’ and the ‘worst partner.

